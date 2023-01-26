Incarnate Word 70, McNeese St. 65

English 1-8 0-0 2, Francois 3-4 0-0 8, Massie 7-11 1-2 16, Scott 3-13 0-1 6, Shumate 7-14 4-5 18, Oday 3-7 2-3 10, Berze 1-4 0-0 3, McMillan 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-64 7-11 65.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason