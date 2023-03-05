Houston 142, San Antonio 110

Bates-Diop 6-10 4-6 17, Johnson 3-10 1-2 8, Bassey 7-10 0-1 14, Branham 5-8 2-2 13, Vassell 5-15 1-2 13, Barlow 3-7 1-3 7, Champagnie 3-4 0-0 7, Mamukelashvili 2-8 1-1 6, Dieng 2-5 0-0 4, Graham 4-10 3-4 14, Wesley 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 43-93 13-21 110.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason