Hofstra 88, Rutgers 86, OT

Boachie-Yiadom 5-6 0-0 10, Carlos 4-10 2-2 12, Dubar 7-14 0-0 17, Estrada 6-13 0-0 13, Thomas 11-18 0-0 25, Williams 0-0 2-3 2, Washington 1-1 0-0 2, Plotnikov 3-3 0-0 7. Totals 37-65 4-5 88.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason