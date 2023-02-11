Hofstra 86, Monmouth (NJ) 57

Boachie-Yiadom 4-5 0-0 8, Carlos 2-4 0-0 6, Dubar 6-8 1-2 14, Estrada 5-13 0-0 13, Thomas 8-15 2-2 23, Plotnikov 4-7 0-0 9, Williams 2-6 2-3 6, Washington 1-3 0-0 3, Marshall 1-2 0-0 3, Barrouk 0-1 0-0 0, Tomasco 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 33-64 6-9 86.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason