Hawaii 72, CS Bakersfield 69

Collum 7-16 9-9 23, Henson 6-12 2-2 16, Smith 5-12 8-10 18, McGhee 1-2 0-0 3, Reynolds 3-3 1-1 7, Panopio 1-4 0-0 2, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Kas.Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 20-22 69.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason