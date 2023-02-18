Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Hawaii 70, Long Beach St. 67

Hepa 6-11 4-4 19, da Silva 7-10 3-6 17, Avea 3-8 2-2 9, Coleman 1-9 2-2 5, McClanahan 3-5 2-4 9, Riley 3-3 0-1 6, Jackson 2-6 0-0 5, Seck 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 13-19 70.

LONG BEACH ST. (15-13)

George 9-12 2-3 20, L.Traore 5-8 4-5 15, Jones 3-9 2-2 11, A.Traore 1-8 0-0 2, Tsohonis 4-13 4-6 12, Hunter 1-6 0-0 3, Stroud 2-4 0-0 4, Rotegaard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 12-16 67.

Halftime_Hawaii 39-29. 3-Point Goals_Hawaii 7-21 (Hepa 3-8, McClanahan 1-1, Avea 1-3, Coleman 1-4, Jackson 1-4, Williams 0-1), Long Beach St. 5-14 (Jones 3-8, L.Traore 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Tsohonis 0-3). Fouled Out_da Silva, A.Traore. Rebounds_Hawaii 32 (da Silva 9), Long Beach St. 28 (L.Traore, Tsohonis 6). Assists_Hawaii 14 (McClanahan 5), Long Beach St. 19 (A.Traore 4). Total Fouls_Hawaii 18, Long Beach St. 19. A_1,715 (4,000).

More for you
Written By