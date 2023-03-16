Hartman nets 2 in Wild win; Blues' Binnington ejected

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan Hartman had two goals and an assist as the surging Minnesota Wild beat St. Louis 8-5 Wednesday night in a game in which Blues goalie Jordan Binnington was ejected for throwing a punch.
Binnington was whistled for a match penalty at 12:25 of the second period. After giving up a goal — the Wild's fifth — to Hartman, Binnington left the crease and went after Hartman, swinging his blocker glove at the forward's face. Minnesota goalie Marc-Andre Fleury skated the length of the ice to confront the unmasked Binnington, but the two were separated by officials and Binnington was sent off the ice.