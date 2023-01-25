Hartford 73, Stonehill 56

Sims 4-13 0-1 11, Zegarowski 3-7 0-0 8, Burnett 1-7 2-3 4, Mack 6-9 2-2 16, Stone 1-1 0-2 3, Johnson 3-9 0-0 8, Bergan 2-4 0-0 4, Melis 1-1 0-0 2, McGill 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 21-51 4-10 56.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason