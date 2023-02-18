Grand Canyon 94, Abilene Christian 84

Pleasant 5-9 1-2 11, Simmons 6-13 5-6 20, Cameron 2-3 4-4 8, Daniels 5-11 2-4 12, Dibba 5-11 1-2 11, Madden 1-4 5-7 7, Allen 0-2 2-2 2, Jackson 1-4 0-0 3, Steele 1-2 0-0 3, Bettiol 2-2 3-3 7. Totals 28-61 23-30 84.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason