Grand Canyon 86, Stephen F. Austin 83

Antwi-Boasiako 2-4 4-4 8, Hall 8-14 0-0 17, Jackson-Posey 2-6 2-2 7, Jossell 3-5 3-3 12, Ware 2-4 1-2 5, Cajuste 5-12 6-6 17, Hawkins 3-5 5-5 11, Armbrester 1-4 0-1 2, Hayman 1-3 0-0 2, Tezeno 0-0 0-0 0, Beaubrun 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-58 21-23 83.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason