Golden State 130, San Antonio 115

Bates-Diop 5-7 3-4 14, Johnson 7-17 5-7 22, Mamukelashvili 6-12 1-1 13, Branham 8-21 0-0 19, Jones 3-7 3-4 10, Barlow 1-2 0-0 2, Champagnie 3-8 0-0 8, Dieng 5-7 0-0 14, Graham 1-4 3-5 6, Wesley 3-6 1-2 7. Totals 42-91 16-23 115.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason