Golden State 128, Oklahoma City 120

An.Wiggins 7-13 0-0 15, Thompson 10-21 2-2 28, D.Green 3-4 1-2 7, Curry 12-20 6-6 38, Poole 4-12 5-8 15, Kuminga 2-5 0-0 4, Lamb 2-2 0-0 5, Looney 3-5 2-2 8, DiVincenzo 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 46-90 16-20 128.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason