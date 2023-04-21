Golden State 114, Sacramento 97

Barnes 6-10 2-4 17, Murray 2-7 1-2 6, Sabonis 7-14 1-2 15, Fox 9-22 5-8 26, Huerter 6-12 0-0 13, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Lyles 0-6 2-2 2, Metu 0-0 1-1 1, Dozier 1-2 0-0 3, Len 0-0 2-2 2, Davis 1-4 0-0 3, Mitchell 2-6 0-0 5, Monk 1-9 2-2 4. Totals 35-92 16-23 97.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason