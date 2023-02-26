Golden State 109, Minnesota 104

Anderson 4-8 3-3 12, McDaniels 5-9 0-0 12, Reid 12-22 2-5 30, Conley 3-7 0-0 9, Edwards 5-19 0-1 12, Knight 1-1 1-2 3, Garza 1-1 5-5 7, Alexander-Walker 4-12 0-0 10, McLaughlin 1-3 0-1 3, Rivers 2-8 0-4 6. Totals 38-90 11-21 104.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason