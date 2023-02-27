THROUGH FEBRUARY 26 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Linus Ullmark Boston 37 2165 67 1.86 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 27 1566 55 2.11 Jake Oettinger Dallas 44 2578 96 2.23 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 31 1822 70 2.31 Antti Raanta Carolina 21 1239 48 2.32 Jeremy Swayman Boston 24 1280 50 2.34 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 38 2126 84 2.37 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 45 2591 104 2.41 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 45 2655 109 2.46 Frederik Andersen Carolina 20 1167 48 2.47 David Rittich Winnipeg 17 922 38 2.47 Adin Hill Vegas 23 1248 52 2.50 Pavel Francouz Colorado 15 900 38 2.53 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 44 2640 112 2.55 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 41 2460 108 2.63 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 43 2580 114 2.65 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 94 2.66 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 20 1188 53 2.68 Craig Anderson Buffalo 20 1154 52 2.70 Alex Stalock Chicago 14 732 33 2.70 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 37 2165 30 4 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 44 2640 28 14 2 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 45 2655 26 18 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 43 2580 26 10 7 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 41 2460 25 12 4 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 38 2126 25 6 3 Jake Oettinger Dallas 44 2578 24 8 9 Juuse Saros Nashville 44 2611 23 16 5 Ville Husso Detroit 43 2501 23 14 5 Martin Jones Seattle 38 2212 23 10 3 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 31 1822 22 7 2 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 46 2662 21 20 5 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 45 2591 20 18 5 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 20 13 3 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 36 2056 18 13 3 Darcy Kuemper Washington 41 2305 17 19 4 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 38 2113 17 16 2 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 30 1743 17 7 5 Jack Campbell Edmonton 31 1723 17 8 4 Pheonix Copley Los Angeles 25 1445 17 4 2 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 37 2165 67 1012 .938 30 4 1 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 27 1566 55 707 .928 15 8 3 Jake Oettinger Dallas 44 2578 96 1194 .926 24 8 9 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 45 2591 104 1264 .924 20 18 5 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 45 2655 109 1311 .923 26 18 1 Craig Anderson Buffalo 20 1154 52 596 .920 9 7 2 Pavel Francouz Colorado 15 900 38 432 .919 7 7 1 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 41 2460 108 1226 .919 25 12 4 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 44 2640 112 1264 .919 28 14 2 Alex Stalock Chicago 14 732 33 370 .918 6 6 1 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 31 1822 70 782 .918 22 7 2 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 30 1743 81 892 .917 17 7 5 Juuse Saros Nashville 44 2611 122 1329 .916 23 16 5 Jeremy Swayman Boston 24 1280 50 542 .916 14 4 4 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 20 1188 53 564 .914 11 7 2 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 94 999 .914 20 13 3 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 38 2126 84 884 .913 25 6 3 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 33 1880 91 944 .912 15 12 4 Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 28 1550 82 844 .911 11 11 3 Matt Murray Toronto 19 1098 50 511 .911 11 5 2 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 45 2591 5 20 18 5 Darcy Kuemper Washington 41 2305 5 17 19 4 Jake Oettinger Dallas 44 2578 4 24 8 9 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 45 2655 3 26 18 1 Ville Husso Detroit 43 2501 3 23 14 5 Karel Vejmelka Arizona 40 2342 3 15 18 5 Martin Jones Seattle 38 2212 3 23 10 3 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 31 1822 3 22 7 2 Antti Raanta Carolina 21 1239 3 15 2 3 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 46 2662 2 21 20 5 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 44 2640 2 28 14 2 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 41 2460 2 25 12 4 Linus Ullmark Boston 37 2165 2 30 4 1 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 38 2126 2 25 6 3 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 2 20 13 3 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 36 2056 2 18 13 3 James Reimer San Jose 30 1805 2 9 15 6 Anton Forsberg Ottawa 28 1471 2 11 11 2 Jeremy Swayman Boston 24 1280 2 14 4 4 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 20 1188 2 11 7 2