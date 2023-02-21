THROUGH FEBRUARY 20 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Linus Ullmark Boston 36 2105 66 1.88 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 25 1445 52 2.16 Jake Oettinger Dallas 42 2457 90 2.20 Jeremy Swayman Boston 23 1220 45 2.21 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 36 2004 77 2.31 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 28 1641 65 2.38 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 43 2557 102 2.39 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 43 2472 100 2.43 Antti Raanta Carolina 20 1179 48 2.44 David Rittich Winnipeg 15 844 35 2.49 Adin Hill Vegas 23 1248 52 2.50 Frederik Andersen Carolina 18 1048 44 2.52 Pavel Francouz Colorado 15 900 38 2.53 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 41 2458 105 2.56 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 41 2480 107 2.59 Jaroslav Halak N.Y. Rangers 16 955 42 2.64 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 94 2.66 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 28 1642 73 2.67 Darcy Kuemper Washington 38 2157 96 2.67 Charlie Lindgren Washington 24 1316 59 2.69 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 36 2105 29 4 1 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 43 2557 26 16 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 41 2458 26 14 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 41 2480 25 9 7 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 36 2004 24 5 3 Jake Oettinger Dallas 42 2457 23 7 9 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 39 2340 23 12 4 Martin Jones Seattle 38 2177 23 10 3 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 43 2478 21 19 3 Ville Husso Detroit 40 2322 21 13 5 Juuse Saros Nashville 41 2426 20 16 5 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 20 13 3 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 43 2472 19 17 5 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 28 1641 19 7 2 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 37 2056 17 15 2 Jack Campbell Edmonton 30 1697 17 8 4 Pheonix Copley Los Angeles 23 1288 17 3 1 Carter Hart Philadelphia 42 2395 16 17 9 Darcy Kuemper Washington 38 2157 16 17 4 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 34 1931 16 13 3 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 28 1642 16 6 5 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 36 2105 66 986 .937 29 4 1 Jake Oettinger Dallas 42 2457 90 1134 .926 23 7 9 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 25 1445 52 652 .926 14 8 2 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 43 2557 102 1270 .926 26 16 1 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 43 2472 100 1214 .924 19 17 5 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 28 1642 73 844 .920 16 6 5 Pavel Francouz Colorado 15 900 38 432 .919 7 7 1 Jeremy Swayman Boston 23 1220 45 506 .918 13 4 4 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 41 2458 105 1178 .918 26 14 1 Alex Stalock Chicago 14 732 33 370 .918 6 6 1 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 36 2004 77 852 .917 24 5 3 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 39 2340 106 1172 .917 23 12 4 Juuse Saros Nashville 41 2426 114 1247 .916 20 16 5 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 28 1641 65 703 .915 19 7 2 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 94 999 .914 20 13 3 Craig Anderson Buffalo 18 1048 50 530 .914 8 7 2 Darcy Kuemper Washington 38 2157 96 1014 .914 16 17 4 Scott Wedgewood Dallas 18 987 48 503 .913 7 8 3 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 30 1728 85 888 .913 13 11 4 Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 26 1434 75 779 .912 10 10 3 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 43 2472 5 19 17 5 Darcy Kuemper Washington 38 2157 5 16 17 4 Jake Oettinger Dallas 42 2457 4 23 7 9 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 43 2557 3 26 16 1 Ville Husso Detroit 40 2322 3 21 13 5 Karel Vejmelka Arizona 39 2282 3 15 17 5 Martin Jones Seattle 38 2177 3 23 10 3 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 28 1641 3 19 7 2 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 43 2478 2 21 19 3 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 39 2340 2 23 12 4 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 2 20 13 3 Linus Ullmark Boston 36 2105 2 29 4 1 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 36 2004 2 24 5 3 James Reimer San Jose 29 1745 2 9 14 6 Anton Forsberg Ottawa 28 1471 2 11 11 2 Jeremy Swayman Boston 23 1220 2 13 4 4 Antti Raanta Carolina 20 1179 2 14 2 3