Gibson sharp as Orioles win 5th straight, 5-1 over Tigers

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kyle Gibson tied a career high with 11 strikeouts in the latest impressive outing by a Baltimore starter, and Ramón Urías hit a three-run double to lift the Orioles to their fifth straight victory, 5-1 over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night.
Gibson (4-0) allowed two hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked two in the first to load the bases with one out, then retired the next 11 Detroit hitters. Zach McKinstry hit a solo homer off him in the seventh for the first run allowed by a Baltimore starter since the first inning Sunday.