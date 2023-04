BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — Ronja Hark and Nicola Eisenschmid scored and Germany advanced to face the United States in the women’s world hockey championship quarterfinals, beating Hungary 2-1 on Tuesday.

Sandra Abstreiter made 36 saves to help Germany finish second behind Finland in Group B, with the top three in Group B and all five in Group A advancing. Reka Dabasi scored for Hungary, and Aniko Nemeth stopped 24 shots.