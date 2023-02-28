Georgia Tech 96, Syracuse 76

Franklin 7-9 0-1 14, Coleman 3-14 0-0 8, Kelly 10-19 3-4 30, Sturdivant 7-9 4-4 20, Terry 8-13 1-1 24, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Boyd 0-1 0-0 0, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Martynov 0-2 0-0 0, Pauls Bagatskis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-67 8-10 96.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason