Gators launch 'Florida Victorious' to revamp, streamline NIL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Three months after losing blue-chip quarterback Jaden Rashada over a failed name, image and likeness deal worth nearly $14 million, the University of Florida is revamping and streamlining its fundraising collective.
Florida Victorious formally launched Tuesday with hopes of raising money to fund NIL deals for student-athletes — and ultimately help the Gators get back to national prominence in football and men’s basketball. Florida was one of six Power Five programs (along with Boston College, Cal, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma and Stanford) to finish below .500 in both revenue-generating sports.