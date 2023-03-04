Fresno St. 108, Chicago St. 69

Cardet 4-13 2-2 10, Corbett 8-16 2-3 19, Davis 1-2 0-3 2, Johnson 1-3 2-2 4, Weaver 9-15 0-0 22, Cole 2-2 2-3 6, Green 2-5 0-0 6, Kacuol 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 8-13 69.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason