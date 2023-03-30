Former Quinnipiac basketball player arrested in Connecticut

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut have charged former Quinnipiac University basketball player Dezmond “Dezi” Jones in connection with what appears to be a domestic violence incident involving a female student at the school who also was arrested.

Jones, a 5-foot-10 guard from Hannibal, Missouri, was charged with misdemeanor strangulation/suffocation and disorderly conduct on Tuesday, according to Hamden police. The woman, Ava Librizzi, from East Greenwich, Rhode Island, was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Police did not release other details of the incident.