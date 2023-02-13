Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Florida 2, Minnesota 1

Florida 0 1 0 1 2
Minnesota 0 1 0 0 1

Florida won shootout 2-1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Florida, Luostarinen 12 (Forsling, Cousins), 2:06. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 30 (Addison, Zuccarello), 5:15.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Florida 2 (Lundell G, Barkov G), Minnesota 1 (Zuccarello G, Kaprizov NG, Gaudreau NG).

Shots on Goal_Florida 18-8-8-0_34. Minnesota 10-10-5-3_28.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 7; Minnesota 0 of 5.

Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 15-14-2 (28 shots-27 saves). Minnesota, Gustavsson 12-8-2 (34-33).

A_17,453 (18,064). T_2:45.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, CJ Murray.

