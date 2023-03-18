First round of March Madness features double-digit comebacks

No lead seemed safe on Saturday in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament. Baylor, Miami and Ohio State all rallied from double-digits deficits to advance to the second round.

The Bears trailed by 18 points against Alabama early on and overcame it for a 78-74 win. It was tied for the third-largest comeback in the history of the tournament. Texas A&M still holds the biggest rally in NCAA history, coming back from 21-down against Penn in 2017. Oklahoma State's 19-point rally in 2010 against Chattanooga is No. 2 on the list.