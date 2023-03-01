Fairleigh Dickinson 83, St. Francis (NY) 75

Grisby 0-1 0-1 0, Harris 5-8 2-2 12, Clarke 2-6 2-2 8, Howell-South 1-4 0-0 2, Wilcox 5-10 3-4 17, Higgins 4-11 0-0 10, Bethea 6-11 1-1 17, Quartlebaum 1-4 0-0 2, Sagnia 2-3 2-2 6, Moreno 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 26-58 11-14 75.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason