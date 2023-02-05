English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football: England Premier LeagueFriday's Match Chelsea 0, Fulham 0 Saturday's Matches Everton 1, Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 2, Leicester 4 Brentford 3, Southampton 0 Brighton 1, Bournemouth 0 Wolverhampton 3, Liverpool 0 Man United 2, Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle 1, West Ham 1 Sunday's Matches Nottingham Forest 1, Leeds 0 Tottenham vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday's Match Man United vs. Leeds, 3 p.m. Saturday's Matches West Ham vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m. Arsenal vs. Brentford, 10 a.m. Crystal Palace vs. Brighton, 10 a.m. Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m. Leicester vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m. Southampton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m. Bournemouth vs. Newcastle, 12:30 p.m. Sunday's Matches Leeds vs. Man United, 9 a.m. Man City vs. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m. Monday's Match Liverpool vs. Everton, 3 p.m. Wednesday's Match Arsenal vs. Man City, 2:30 p.m. England ChampionshipSaturday's Matches Blackburn vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m. ppd Huddersfield vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m. ppd Hull 3, QPR 0 Luton Town vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m. ppd Middlesbrough 2, Watford 0 Millwall vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. ppd Norwich vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m. ppd Preston vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. ppd Reading vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m. ppd Rotherham vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m. ppd Swansea vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd West Brom vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd Coventry 2, Huddersfield 0 Tuesday's Match Luton Town 1, Cardiff 0 Friday's Match West Brom 1, Coventry 0 Saturday's Matches Norwich 0, Burnley 3 Rotherham 0, Sheffield United 0 Blackburn vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd Huddersfield 1, QPR 1 Hull 1, Cardiff 0 Luton Town 1, Stoke 0 Middlesbrough 3, Blackpool 0 Millwall 1, Sunderland 1 Preston 1, Bristol City 2 Reading 2, Watford 2 Swansea 3, Birmingham 4 Monday's Match Blackburn vs. Wigan, 3 p.m. Tuesday's Match Blackpool vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m. Friday's Match Birmingham vs. West Brom, 3 p.m. Saturday's Matches Blackpool vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m. Bristol City vs. Norwich, 10 a.m. Burnley vs. Preston, 10 a.m. Cardiff vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m. Coventry vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m. QPR vs. Millwall, 10 a.m. Sheffield United vs. Swansea, 10 a.m. Stoke vs. Hull, 10 a.m. Sunderland vs. Reading, 10 a.m. Watford vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m. Wigan vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m. Tuesday's Matches Birmingham vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m. Coventry vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m. Norwich vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m. QPR vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m. Burnley vs. Watford, 3 p.m. Reading vs. Rotherham, 3 p.m. Wednesday's Matches Bristol City vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m. Preston vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m. Swansea vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m. Stoke vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m. Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough, 3 p.m. West Brom vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m. England League OneSaturday's Matches Charlton 1, Bolton 2 Burton Albion 2, Oxford United 0 Cheltenham 0, Port Vale 0 Ipswich vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd Lincoln 0, Cambridge United 0 Milton Keynes Dons 0, Exeter 2 Morecambe 5, Bristol Rovers 1 Peterborough 2, Portsmouth 1 Plymouth vs. Derby, 10 a.m. ppd Shrewsbury 2, Forest Green 1 Wycombe vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. ppd Sunday's Match Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 8 a.m. ppd Wednesday's Match Oxford United 1, Barnsley 2 Saturday's Matches Accrington Stanley 0, Lincoln 3 Bolton 1, Cheltenham 0 Bristol Rovers 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2 Cambridge United 1, Ipswich 1 Derby 5, Morecambe 0 Exeter 1, Charlton 2 Fleetwood Town 2, Burton Albion 3 Forest Green 0, Peterborough 2 Oxford United 0, Shrewsbury 1 Port Vale 0, Wycombe 3 Portsmouth 1, Barnsley 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1, Plymouth 0 Tuesday's Match Port Vale vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m. Saturday's Matches Barnsley vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m. Burton Albion vs. Exeter, 10 a.m. Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. Cheltenham vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. Ipswich vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m. Lincoln vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m. Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m. Morecambe vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m. Peterborough vs. Bolton, 10 a.m. Plymouth vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. Shrewsbury vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m. Wycombe vs. Derby, 10 a.m. Tuesday's Matches Accrington Stanley vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m. Bolton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m. Bristol Rovers vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m. Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m. Derby vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m. Exeter vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m. Fleetwood Town vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m. Forest Green vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m. Oxford United vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m. Port Vale vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m. Portsmouth vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m. Sheffield Wednesday vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m. England League TwoSaturday's Matches AFC Wimbledon 1, Stockport County 0 Barrow 0, Northampton 2 Crawley Town 3, Salford 2 Grimsby Town vs. Newport County, 10 a.m. ppd Harrogate Town 0, Sutton United 1 Hartlepool 1, Colchester 2 Mansfield Town 4, Doncaster 1 Rochdale 0, Carlisle 1 Stevenage vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd Swindon 3, Gillingham 3 Tranmere 1, Leyton Orient 0 Walsall vs. Bradford, 10 a.m. ppd Tuesday's Matches Salford 1, Walsall 0 Carlisle 5, Barrow 1 Crewe 1, Stockport County 1 Saturday's Matches Newport County 2, Swindon 1 Bradford 1, Mansfield Town 1 Carlisle 0, Harrogate Town 1 Colchester 1, Barrow 1 Crewe 0, Grimsby Town 3 Doncaster 0, Hartlepool 1 Gillingham 1, Crawley Town 0 Leyton Orient 1, AFC Wimbledon 0 Northampton 0, Walsall 0 Salford 2, Rochdale 1 Stockport County 3, Tranmere 2 Sutton United 0, Stevenage 0 Tuesday's Matches Crewe vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m. Grimsby Town vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd Doncaster vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m. Saturday's Matches AFC Wimbledon vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m. Barrow vs. Newport County, 10 a.m. Crawley Town vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. Grimsby Town vs. Colchester, 10 a.m. Harrogate Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m. Hartlepool vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m. Mansfield Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m. Rochdale vs. Northampton, 10 a.m. Stevenage vs. Bradford, 10 a.m. Swindon vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m. Tranmere vs. Salford, 10 a.m. Walsall vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. Tuesday's Matches Bradford vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m. Carlisle vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m. Colchester vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m. Crewe vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m. Gillingham vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m. Leyton Orient vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m. Newport County vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m. Northampton vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m. Salford vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m. Stockport County vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m. Sutton United vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m. Doncaster vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m. England National LeagueSaturday's Matches Aldershot 1, Oldham 1 Altrincham 0, Boreham Wood 2 Barnet 3, Chesterfield 0 Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Yeovil 2 Dorking Wanderers 0, Solihull Moors 3 Notts County 1, Halifax Town 0 Scunthorpe 1, Bromley 1 Southend 1, Eastleigh 3 Torquay United 1, Maidstone United FC 0 Wealdstone 1, Gateshead FC 2 Wrexham vs. Woking, 10 a.m. ppd York City FC 1, Maidenhead United 2 Tuesday's Matches Aldershot 0, Boreham Wood 1 Solihull Moors 1, Notts County 2 Woking 1, Torquay United 1 Yeovil 0, Wealdstone 0 Eastleigh 0, Barnet 2 Friday's Match Scunthorpe 1, Barnet 3 Saturday's Matches Aldershot 2, Dorking Wanderers 0 Boreham Wood 1, Chesterfield 0 Bromley 1, Maidenhead United 1 Eastleigh 1, Woking 0 Oldham 0, Halifax Town 1 Solihull Moors 0, Gateshead FC 2 Southend 2, York City FC 0 Torquay United 1, Notts County 2 Wealdstone 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0 Yeovil 2, Maidstone United FC 2 Altrincham 1, Wrexham 2 Tuesday's Matches Oldham vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m. Halifax Town vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m. Wrexham vs. Yeovil, 2:45 p.m. ppd Chesterfield vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m. York City FC vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m. Maidenhead United vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m. Saturday's Matches Barnet vs. Oldham, 10 a.m. ppd Chesterfield vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m. ppd Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m. Halifax Town vs. Bromley, 10 a.m. ppd Gateshead FC vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. ppd Maidenhead United vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m. ppd Maidstone United FC vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m. ppd Notts County vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m. ppd Woking vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m. Wrexham vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m. York City FC vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m. ppd Dorking Wanderers vs. Southend, 12:20 p.m. ppd Chesterfield vs. Notts County, 12:20 p.m. Tuesday's Matches Southend vs. Halifax Town, 2:45 p.m. Notts County vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m. Boreham Wood vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m. Oldham vs. Gateshead FC, 2:45 p.m. Aldershot vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m. Wrexham vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m. Altrincham vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m. Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m.