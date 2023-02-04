Elon 74, Northeastern 73

Sherry 4-7 0-0 9, Halloran 4-12 4-4 12, Ervin 1-7 2-2 4, Gillens-Butler 7-14 1-2 18, Mackinnon 9-12 1-1 20, Watson 2-4 0-0 5, Bowen 0-0 0-0 0, Pratt 3-3 0-0 6, Noord 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 8-9 74.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason