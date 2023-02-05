E. Washington 98, Portland St. 88

Allegri 5-8 2-2 13, Jones 2-2 0-0 4, Price 3-3 5-6 11, Davis 9-11 7-9 27, Venters 6-12 4-6 19, Coward 4-5 4-5 12, Erikstrup 3-7 1-1 8, Stroud 2-3 0-2 4, Magnuson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-51 23-31 98.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason