E. Washington 89, Weber St. 82

Allegri 4-7 4-4 15, C.Jones 7-12 8-9 25, Price 3-4 2-3 8, Davis 3-5 1-2 10, Venters 7-13 0-1 18, Coward 3-7 1-2 7, Erikstrup 2-4 2-2 6, Stroud 0-1 0-0 0, Magnuson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-53 18-23 89.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason