E. Washington 81, Washington St. 74

Allegri 5-15 0-0 12, Jones 3-4 0-0 7, Price 3-4 3-3 9, Davis 4-9 2-2 12, Venters 9-18 5-7 27, Coward 4-5 0-0 8, Erikstrup 1-4 4-4 6, Magnuson 0-1 0-0 0, Stroud 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 14-16 81.

WASHINGTON ST. (17-17)

Jakimovski 4-13 0-0 11, Rodman 5-14 10-11 23, Bamba 5-18 2-5 15, Mullins 6-10 0-0 15, Powell 2-3 0-0 6, Houinsou 2-2 0-2 4, Diongue 0-0 0-0 0, Darling 0-0 0-0 0, Rosario 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 12-18 74.

Halftime_E. Washington 43-34. 3-Point Goals_E. Washington 9-23 (Venters 4-9, Davis 2-3, Allegri 2-5, Jones 1-2, Coward 0-1, Magnuson 0-1, Erikstrup 0-2), Washington St. 14-30 (Bamba 3-6, Mullins 3-6, Rodman 3-7, Jakimovski 3-9, Powell 2-2). Rebounds_E. Washington 39 (Jones 7), Washington St. 28 (Rodman 8). Assists_E. Washington 16 (Allegri 5), Washington St. 12 (Rodman, Powell 3). Total Fouls_E. Washington 16, Washington St. 17. A_1,671 (11,671).

