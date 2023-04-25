Detroit-Milwaukee Runs

Tigers second. Miguel Cabrera strikes out on a foul tip. Jonathan Schoop singles to right center field. Jake Rogers walks. Jonathan Schoop to second. Kerry Carpenter homers to center field. Jake Rogers scores. Jonathan Schoop scores. Matt Vierling called out on strikes. Javier Baez doubles to deep right center field. Eric Haase singles to shortstop. Javier Baez to third. Spencer Torkelson singles. Eric Haase to third. Javier Baez scores. Tyler Nevin flies out to right field to Brian Anderson.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 4, Brewers 0.

Brewers third. Owen Miller singles to shallow right field. Joey Wiemer singles to center field. Owen Miller to second. Christian Yelich reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Joey Wiemer out at third. Owen Miller scores. Jesse Winker flies out to right center field to Kerry Carpenter. Willy Adames walks. Christian Yelich to second. Rowdy Tellez grounds out to shallow right field to Spencer Torkelson.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 4, Brewers 1.

Brewers fourth. William Contreras walks. Brian Anderson strikes out swinging. Brice Turang doubles to deep left center field. William Contreras to third. Owen Miller grounds out to second base, Jonathan Schoop to Spencer Torkelson. Brice Turang to third. William Contreras scores. Joey Wiemer flies out to deep right field to Kerry Carpenter.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 4, Brewers 2.

Brewers sixth. Rowdy Tellez homers to right field. William Contreras grounds out to shallow infield, Mason Englert to Spencer Torkelson. Brian Anderson strikes out swinging. Brice Turang flies out to left field to Eric Haase.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 4, Brewers 3.