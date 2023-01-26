Detroit 130, Brooklyn 122

Bey 10-19 0-0 25, Bogdanovic 4-15 3-4 11, Duren 7-8 3-3 17, Burks 6-9 5-6 20, Ivey 5-12 5-5 16, Livers 1-5 0-0 2, Stewart 3-6 5-5 11, Diallo 6-9 0-0 12, Hayes 6-12 2-3 16. Totals 48-95 23-26 130.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason