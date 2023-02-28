Denver 133, Houston 112

Gordon 5-7 1-2 11, M.Porter Jr. 7-11 0-0 17, Jokic 7-11 0-1 14, Caldwell-Pope 5-9 2-3 14, Murray 12-18 3-3 32, Cancar 3-6 1-1 9, Bryant 3-6 2-4 8, Brown 6-11 0-0 15, Braun 1-1 2-2 4, Jackson 4-11 0-0 9, Watson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 53-92 11-16 133.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason