Dayton 72, UMass 54

Camara 4-10 3-4 11, Holmes 9-14 4-5 22, Brea 4-7 0-0 11, Elvis 4-8 0-0 10, Smith 3-5 0-0 7, Amzil 2-5 0-0 6, Blakney 1-2 2-2 4, Nwokeji 0-1 0-0 0, Amaefule 0-1 1-2 1, Schuler 0-0 0-0 0, Uhl 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 10-13 72.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason