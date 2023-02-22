Davidson 74, St. Bonaventure 61

Farell 3-7 0-0 9, Venning 3-6 3-4 9, Banks 5-15 0-0 12, Flowers 7-11 0-0 16, Luc 3-7 0-0 8, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Mellouk 2-5 1-3 5, Rumpel 1-4 0-0 2, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Amadasun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 4-7 61.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason