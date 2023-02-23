Dallas 142, San Antonio 116

Bates-Diop 6-10 1-2 15, Johnson 8-13 5-8 22, Collins 6-15 1-1 13, Branham 9-17 3-3 23, Graham 2-6 4-6 10, Barlow 1-1 0-0 2, McDermott 3-6 0-0 6, Bassey 7-8 1-1 16, Dieng 0-2 0-0 0, Wesley 3-8 1-2 9. Totals 45-86 16-23 116.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason