Dallas 122, Sacramento 114

Bullock 4-7 2-2 13, Green 7-12 1-1 17, Powell 4-4 1-1 9, Hardaway Jr. 6-16 0-0 15, Irving 5-14 12-12 25, Wood 5-12 1-1 13, McGee 5-9 1-2 11, Pinson 1-4 0-0 2, Hardy 4-7 0-0 12, Wright IV 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 43-88 18-19 122.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason