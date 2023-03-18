Dallas 111, L.A. Lakers 110

Bullock 3-5 0-0 9, Kleber 2-4 5-6 10, Powell 2-2 1-4 5, Green 4-9 1-1 9, Irving 14-23 5-5 38, Bertans 2-2 0-0 6, Wood 5-15 0-0 12, Hardaway Jr. 4-12 3-3 12, Pinson 0-0 0-0 0, Holiday 1-1 0-0 2, Hardy 1-2 0-0 3, Wright IV 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 40-79 15-19 111.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason