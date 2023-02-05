CS Northridge 72, UC Santa Barbara 67

Kelly 3-8 4-6 10, Norris 5-10 5-5 17, Mitchell 3-10 1-2 7, Pierre-Louis 3-5 2-2 11, Sanni 3-7 2-4 8, Wishart 2-9 1-2 5, Anderson 2-11 0-0 5, Keat Tong 0-4 4-6 4. Totals 21-64 19-27 67.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason