CS Northridge 64, Cal Poly 53

Koroma 1-7 2-3 4, Stevenson 5-10 4-6 14, Franklin 0-2 0-0 0, Hunter 3-6 0-0 8, Sanders 2-9 0-1 5, Taylor 4-7 2-5 12, Penn-Johnson 3-4 1-2 7, Pierce 1-3 0-0 3, Fleming 0-1 0-0 0, Jory 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 9-17 53.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason