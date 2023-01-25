Creighton 104, St. John's 76

Jones 5-8 2-2 13, Soriano 7-11 4-5 18, Addae-Wusu 5-11 0-4 10, Pinzon 1-4 0-0 3, Storr 9-16 2-3 23, Curbelo 2-8 0-0 4, Stanley 1-2 0-0 2, K.King 0-2 0-0 0, Nyiwe 0-2 0-0 0, Traore 1-3 0-0 3, Simpson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 8-14 76.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason