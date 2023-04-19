Conforto, Yastrzemski homer in 11th, Giants beat Marlins 5-2

MIAMI (AP) — Michael Conforto and Mike Yastrzemski hit two-run homers off Devin Smeltzer in the 11th inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants over the Miami Marlins 5-2 Wednesday to stop a five-game losing streak.
San Francisco didn't have a hit after the fourth inning until Conforto, who pinch hit in the eighth, broke a 1-1 tie when he drove a hanging curveball from Smeltzer (0-1) over the wall in right-center for his fourth homer. Yastrzemski homered on an up slider, his first home run this year off a left-hander, for a 5-1 lead.