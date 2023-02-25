Coll. of Charleston 92, Stony Brook 52

Policelli 7-16 5-6 22, Fitzmorris 2-11 1-2 5, Onyekonwu 1-7 0-0 2, Roberts 1-6 0-0 3, Stephenson-Moore 2-7 0-1 5, Pettway 5-10 1-2 12, Sarvan 0-2 0-0 0, Nahar 1-1 0-0 3, Heiden 0-1 0-0 0, Muratori 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-62 7-11 52.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason