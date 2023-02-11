Colgate 76, Bucknell 56

Moffatt 3-7 0-1 8, Records 7-10 3-4 17, Lynch-Daniels 3-6 1-2 7, Richardson 8-16 2-5 19, Smith 1-9 1-2 4, Woodward 3-4 0-0 6, Thomson 1-1 2-2 4, Baker 1-2 0-0 3, Louis-Jacques 1-2 0-0 3, Capitano 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 30-60 9-16 76.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason