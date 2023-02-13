Cleveland 117, San Antonio 109

Bates-Diop 6-12 1-1 14, Sochan 4-12 2-2 10, Collins 4-7 2-2 11, Branham 8-11 0-0 18, Johnson 8-13 7-11 25, Barlow 2-3 0-0 4, Roby 0-0 0-0 0, Bassey 2-3 2-2 6, Graham 5-14 0-1 12, Wesley 4-10 1-1 9. Totals 43-85 15-20 109.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason