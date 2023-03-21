Cleveland 115, Brooklyn 109

E.Mobley 8-12 0-0 17, Okoro 0-4 0-0 0, Allen 5-11 2-3 12, Garland 7-13 2-2 17, Mitchell 10-22 6-8 31, Osman 4-5 0-0 12, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0, LeVert 5-9 5-6 18, Rubio 3-6 2-2 8. Totals 42-83 17-21 115.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason