Clemson 91, Syracuse 73

Bell 2-4 2-2 7, Brown 1-2 3-4 5, Edwards 5-8 2-3 12, Girard 4-10 1-1 11, Mintz 8-15 3-5 23, Williams 4-8 1-2 9, Copeland 1-3 0-0 2, Taylor 1-2 0-0 2, Torrence 1-5 0-0 2, Hima 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 12-17 73.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason