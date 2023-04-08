Chicago Cubs 10, Texas 3

|Texas
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|38
|10
|14
|9
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Hoerner 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|García cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Wisdom rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torrens dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Garver dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Duran lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|J.Smith ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Madrigal 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Texas
|001
|000
|101
|—
|3
|Chicago
|101
|102
|14x
|—
|10