Charlotte 110, Dallas 104

Bullock 1-5 0-0 3, Green 1-2 0-0 2, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Doncic 12-29 9-10 40, Irving 5-15 6-6 18, Kleber 4-9 2-2 14, Wood 3-4 2-2 9, Hardaway Jr. 5-14 2-2 15, Holiday 0-2 0-0 0, Hardy 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 32-84 21-22 104.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason