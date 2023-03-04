Canisius 81, Niagara 68

Gray 2-10 2-2 6, Iorio 3-6 0-0 6, Bayless 1-3 0-0 2, D.Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Thomasson 15-26 3-5 35, Erving 3-5 1-3 8, Kasperzyk 2-8 2-2 7, Obioha 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 27-61 10-14 68.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason